Pickup truck v. motorcycle crash causes traffic to back up on Highway 10 in Audubon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle caused traffic to back up on Highway 10 in Audubon near mile marker 38.

Authorities say a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, was traveling west in the right lane of Highway 10.

A 2016 Ford F350 pickup, driven by a 68-year-old man, was facing south at a stop sign in the area.

The pickup attempted to cross the highway causing a collision with the motorcycle.

Law enforcement did not immediately release details of anyone getting injured.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit Lakes Fire and Police, Audubon Fire and Rescue, St. Mary’s EMS, and Sanford Air assisted during the accident.

