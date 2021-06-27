Man arrested in connection with killing of Woodbury woman

WOODBURY, Minn. (KARE 11) - Police say a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead Friday in a Woodbury home.

Woodbury police received a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. Friday saying that someone killed a woman in a home on the 7500 block of Steepleview Road.

When police arrived, they found the dead woman inside. Several children were nearby.

Officers say the kids were not aware of what happened and were transported to a secure location. According to a press release, the kids thought the woman left the house with the man.

Police said Saturday morning that a 39-year-old man had been arrested “without incident” in connection to the case. He has not yet been charged.

