One person shot at Quality Inn in Grand Forks

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was shot after an incident at the Grand Forks Quality Inn early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Quality Inn at 3251 30th Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. for a report of someone who had been shot. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the torso. That person was taken to Altru by paramedics.

Investigation found that the two people involved in the shooting know each other, so police believe there is no immediate danger to the public. Police did not immediately say if anyone was in custody.

This is an open investigation and Grand Forks Police ask anyone with information, or who may have witnessed what happened, to call 701-787-8000, submit a tip via the GFPD Facebook page or website, or submit a tip on the Tip411 app.

