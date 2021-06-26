Advertisement

Inmate has medical emergency at Cass County Jail

(WBTV)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An inmate suffered a medical emergency at Cass County Jail on Friday.

Around 1:45 p.m., a deputy was alerted by an inmate of another inmate appearing to be in medical distress.

The deputy verbally interacted with the female inmate when she became unresponsive.

Nursing staff and deputies immediately implemented lifesaving measures. After CPR and several doses of Narcan were administered, the inmate regained consciousness.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and was later discharged.

Deputies are still investigating the incident. No further details were released.

