‘I think any business, any home should have cameras’: Business Improvement District urges community to get security cameras

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More and more recently the Fargo-Moorhead area has seen security footage from local businesses used to help law enforcement. Recent examples have been from the robbery attempt at Mister Money to officers looking for a person of interest.

“I think any business, any home should have cameras,” said Chris Schlepp, the operations manager of the Business Improvement District. “The police are always looking for more information and if everyone has a camera that they’re willing to provide the footage it might help them solve a few more crimes.”

The Downtown Community Partnership along with the BID are encouraging the community, whether you are in downtown Fargo or on the outskirts, to get security cameras installed. Chris Schlepp says that it isn’t just about helping out law enforcement, but it is for their own personal safety.

“Cameras aren’t that expensive and I think the better quality you can get it’s just going to help everybody, especially when a crime is committed.” said Schlepp.

Experts have tips on how to make your security system more effective:

- Have signs and systems

- Make them visible

- Include lighting

- Have sirens in place

- Use night vision

- Make sure your system is durable

“I think you should get one,” said Schlepp. “I think it’s going to help the community, it’s going to help your business. It’s going to help the police department when something does go wrong. And we’re all in this together, we might as well try to help one another to make sure people are doing the right thing.”

While there isn’t a system in place for the downtown cameras to be connected with the Fargo Police Dept., Schlepp hopes to see a network in the future for info-sharing.

