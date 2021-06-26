Spotty Storms Again Sunday

SUNDAY: We can expect seasonal summer-like conditions to continue. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 along with the chance of scattered showers and t-storms. Storms may bring small hail and gusty winds, but are expected to remain non-severe.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Monday is looking seasonal, with highs in the low-80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Monday brings a slight chance of some spotty showers or storms. We stay quiet for Tuesday, with highs again in the low-80s. Temperatures warm slightly on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s. Sunny skies remain on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 80s for most both days.

SATURDAY: Quiet conditions continue under high pressure. Temperatures heat up to near 90.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Seasonal. Sun and clouds. Chance of scattered showers or storms. Low: 57. High: 79.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of spotty rain. Low: 58. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 61. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 59. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 60. High: 84.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 59. High: 89.