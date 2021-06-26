3 people honored for rescue efforts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The ND Highway Patrol (NDHP), ND Peace Officer Association (NDPOA), and the ND Safety Council (NDSC) presented awards to three recipients at a ceremony at the NDHP office in Fargo. The awards were presented for actions during a fatal crash that occurred on January 12th, 2021 along Hwy. 46 MM 107, west of Kindred. The head-on crash on January 12th involved two vehicles, with the driver of one suffering fatal injuries and the other driver sustaining serious injuries. The NDHP investigated the crash.

The award recipients were: • Alan Peterson, 69 YOA, West Fargo – ND Safety Council Saved by the Belt Award – Alan was the driver that was seriously injured during the crash but survived because he was wearing his seat belt. • Scott Johnson, 60 YOA, Lisbon – NDPOA Lifesaving Award & NDHP Colonel’s Award of Excellence - Scott witnessed the crash, stopped on scene, removed Peterson from his burning vehicle and rendered aid. • Spencer Mikesh, 31 YOA, Walcott – NDPOA Lifesaving Award & NDHP Colonel’s Award of Excellence – Spencer stopped at the crash and assisted with removing Peterson from his burning vehicle and rendered aid.

Crash Information: On January 12th, 2021 at approximately 5:48 pm, a head on collision occurred between a 1996 Ford Thunderbird and a 2000 Jeep Cherokee on Hwy. 46 MM 107, about 5 miles west of Kindred. The Jeep had been traveling westbound on Hwy. 46 when the Ford crossed the centerline. The vehicles struck head on, with the Ford coming to rest across Hwy. 46 and the Jeep entering the south ditch of Hwy. 46. The Jeep started on fire. Peterson was driving the Jeep and suffered injuries from the crash and from the fire, before he was rescued by Mikesh and Johnson. Peterson had been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Ford succumbed to her injuries approximately 3 ½ weeks after the crash.

