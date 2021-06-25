Advertisement

Woman arrested following stolen car chase in Moorhead

Jewell Alberts was arrested following a stolen car chase along I-94.
Jewell Alberts was arrested following a stolen car chase along I-94.(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A woman is spending her Friday morning inside the Clay County Jail following a stolen car chase along the interstate.

Moorhead Police say around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, June 25 they noticed a stolen Chevrolet Impala on 8th St. S., just south of I-94.

Officers say they tried to pull over the driver, but she got onto the interstate and took off. Eventually police had to use stop sticks to slow down the vehicle.

The car finally stopped a few miles outside of town and authorities arrested Jewell Alberts for possession of stolen property and fleeing police.

A man in the car was briefly detained and then let go.

Alberts doesn’t have a permanent address.

