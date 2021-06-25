‘Wild West Jamboree’ Brings Out Crowd

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday was Wild West Night in West Fargo! Families packed Rendezvous Park for horse drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, inflatables and barrel car rides. Kids could also learn the basics of roping, listen to live music and enjoy some grub from a variety of food trucks.

For information on future West Fargo Park District events, visit wfparks.org.

