‘Wild West Jamboree’ Brings Out Crowd

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday was Wild West Night in West Fargo! Families packed Rendezvous Park for horse drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, inflatables and barrel car rides. Kids could also learn the basics of roping, listen to live music and enjoy some grub from a variety of food trucks.

For information on future West Fargo Park District events, visit wfparks.org.

