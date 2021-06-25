Advertisement

Wentz, Stick host youth football clinic

By Beth Hoole
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pair of North Dakota State University football legends are returning to Fargo to host a free youth football clinic.

National Football League quarterbacks, Carson Wentz and Easton Stick, are hosting The Sanford POWER Youth Football Clinic on Thursday, June 24. The clinic runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, 1300 17th Ave. N. The clinic is free for children entering grades 3-8 and is open to a limited number of participants.

Both Wentz and Stick are members of the Sanford Sports family and have chosen Sanford POWER as their exclusive sports medicine partner. Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established sports performance training program and offers sports and activity-specific training that incorporates the latest in strength development, speed, agility, plyometrics and explosive power.

