Vandalism and theft reported at Fargo non-profit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo non-profit, aiming to empower girls, will remain closed until cleanup is completed, after someone caused extensive damage. A family member of the owner of P’s and Q’s Etiquette, along University Drive, says they believe it happened Wednesday night. She says police have been notified, but at this point, there are no suspects. Besides the damage, items were stolen, including some check blanks. A go-fund-me page has been set up by the owner.

https://gofund.me/277ada56

