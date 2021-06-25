Advertisement

Vandalism and theft reported at Fargo non-profit

Vandalism at Fargo non-profit
Vandalism at Fargo non-profit(None)
By Mike Morken
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo non-profit, aiming to empower girls, will remain closed until cleanup is completed, after someone caused extensive damage. A family member of the owner of P’s and Q’s Etiquette, along University Drive, says they believe it happened Wednesday night. She says police have been notified, but at this point, there are no suspects. Besides the damage, items were stolen, including some check blanks. A go-fund-me page has been set up by the owner.

https://gofund.me/277ada56

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism
News - Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Cajun Cafe
Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
I-29 CRASH
Man crashes stolen vehicle on I-29

Latest News

Wild West Jamboree
‘Wild West Jamboree’ Brings Out Crowd
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
Point of View June 24 - Part 1
Point of View June 24 - Part 1
Point of View June 24 - Part 2
Point of View June 24 - Part 2