Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism
News - Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Crash along 13th Avenue and 10th Street South in Fargo.
House hit in multi-vehicle crash in south Fargo
Coronavirus Delta Variant
First case of COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in North Dakota

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
6:00PM News June 25 - Part 1
6:00PM News June 25 - Part 1
News - FPD: Investigations continue in two gun-related incidents, assure Fargo is "a very safe...
News - FPD: Investigations continue in two gun-related incidents, assure Fargo is "a very safe city"
6:00PM News June 25 - Part 3
6:00PM News June 25 - Part 3