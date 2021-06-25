Advertisement

Panel takes no action on energy company settlement offers

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A panel led by Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has taken no action on settlement offers from some of the energy companies that owe the state for unpaid oil and gas royalties.

The Land Board met with lawyers Thursday to discuss the settlement offers. Land Commissioner Jodi Smith says the money owed to the state is in “the hundreds of millions” of dollars and most would be used to benefit public education. Burgum signed legislation this year that reduces the amount of interest and penalties the state can charge companies for unpaid royalties.

Burgum has declined to comment on the offers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism
News - Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Crash along 13th Avenue and 10th Street South in Fargo.
House hit in multi-vehicle crash in south Fargo
Coronavirus Delta Variant
First case of COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in North Dakota

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
LIVE: Chauvin could face decades-long sentence in Floyd’s death
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Boom in Native American oil complicates Biden climate push
Mr. Food June 25
Mr. Food June 25th
Noon News
Noon News June 25th