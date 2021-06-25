Advertisement

Moorhead man involved in U.S. Capitol riots intends to plead guilty

Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video(FBI)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man arrested for his alleged involvement at the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this year intends to plead guilty.

According to court documents, Jordan Stotts, through his attorney has informed the Government that he would like to enter a guilty plea.

A status conference was scheduled for June 25, 2021.

A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

The 31-year-old was arrested in March by FBI agents for one charge of knowingly entering in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds on January 6th.

