‘Maybe we just appreciate it more than ever’: Tourism industry takes center stage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a long 2020, and what some are considering an even longer winter, the tourism industry is making its comeback. Towns like Detroit Lakes, MN are seeing a huge difference from last year as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane off.

“Last year was tough, real tough,” said Mike Aamot, a Wendell resident who is camping at the Buffalo River State Park. “And now things are starting to open up again and it’s really nice.”

“I think it was busy last year but everyone was so much keeping to themselves and kind of off in nature and now it’s just to see everyone get together and hug and say hi and all that kind of good stuff it’s nice.” said Mary Beth Gilsdorf, a Detroit Lakes resident.

Whether it’s through restaurants or hotels, the revenue that is pouring into these towns are helping with local economies. According to the Tourism Bureau for Detroit Lakes, one of the metrics they use to measure their economy is through their lodging tax. In April this year, they were making three times the amount they did in April last year thanks to lodging.

“We’re ready, people are really ready to get out to Detroit Lakes through the summer, it has so many events and they’re back and people can get back and enjoy themselves outdoors with their family and friends.” said Tourism Director Cleon Stewart.

“We missed that kind of thing tremendously but I think we, now we just, maybe we just appreciate more than ever and because ever part of it is just, it’s a blessing.” said Joyce Aamot, a Wendell resident who is camping at the Buffalo River State Park.

It’s not just the numbers that has the area buzzing, but the people returning as well. Instead of empty bars, these late, night hubs are full of patrons.

“I think that’s the best part, is to see the smile, to see the faces and to see faces come back we haven’t seen that didn’t come back last year because of COVID or that they’re back this year you get to greet and see them again.” said Hans Gilsdorf, a Detroit Lakes resident.

The town of Detroit Lakes now prepare for their 150th birthday celebration on July 29.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.