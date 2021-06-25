FPD: Investigations continue in two gun-related incidents, assure Fargo is ‘a very safe city’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two gun-related incidents have Fargo Police investigators working hard to identify and arrest suspects.

The most recent incident was a shots fired call on June 11 behind Space Aliens on 45th St. S., as well as the fatal shooting of a security guard at the Africa Nightclub on May 23.

While the two incidents remain unsolved, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says the department has solved more than half of both their shooting and shots fired cases so far in 2021. Zibolski says both cases are far from going cold.

“We are working very hard in all of these cases. I’m confident in the competence of our personnel to solve these crimes,” he said.

Many members in the community have voiced their concerns about what they feel like is never ending violent criminal activity, and some refer to the F-M metro as ‘Mini Detroit’ or ‘Mini Chicago.’

“Fargo is far and away a safer city than any of those cities, and even for a city its size is a very safe city,” Zibolski said. “You look at the cities that have the most violence, that are the most out of control; They are in situations where there has been a lot of discussion about defunding, reprogramming, reimagining, whichever word you want to attach to it, to their police which by its very nature creates extreme fear in the community.”

Zibolski adds 20 percent of suspects account for half of the crime in Fargo. He also says that more often than not the violence isn’t random.

“Certainly, the violent crime that’s going on, specifically the gun crime is unacceptable. A lot of these incidents, the people involved are known to each other. They have some sort of ongoing dispute or some sort of ongoing criminal activity that brings this violence to a head,” Zibolski said.

Zibolski emphasizes the importance of victims and witnesses speaking up. He says while he understands the concerns of coming forward, it’s what’s best for everyone’s safety.

“Because these people are not necessarily worried about who may be in the way of their gunfire as they go after a particular target. I think it’s less safe for people to think, ‘Well, I’ll just hold on to this because if I don’t say anything I’m safer.’ I don’t think that’s true at all,” he said.

Zibolski says it’s hard to say if gun-related crimes are up compared to this time last year, as the department just stated tracking that data in 2021.

The department urges to call them at 701-241-1407 if you have any information on either case. You can also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

