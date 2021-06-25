Firework stands begin selling a week before Independence Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is almost time to shoot fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July. Firework selling locations like Memory Fireworks will be opening their doors for purchase starting Sunday.

Memory Fireworks sells everything from sparklers and snaps for the kids to artery to 500-gram fireworks for the older adults. North Dakota state law states that you can purchase fireworks at the age of 12 but Memory Fireworks wants you to be a little older for purchase.

Many firework stands across the country are seeing a shortage during the pandemic because of shipping issues. Memory fireworks says that they have plenty of fireworks for purchase but do not wait until the last minute to purchase. There is not a limit of how many fireworks can be purchased at one given time.

The staff is just happy to be getting normalcy for the big holiday.

“When you think July 4th, you think of family gatherings and celebrations, said David Reuter, Memory Fireworks. “You want to celebrate independence so it’s just a great time for families to get together.”

For safety reasons, make sure younger children have a responsible adult when shooting fireworks. Always use common sense as well. Have water to pour over fireworks once it has been used. Check your city’s guidance to see when you can or cannot shoot fireworks.

