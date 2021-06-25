Advertisement

Boom in Native American oil complicates Biden climate push

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In the closing months of the Trump administration, energy companies stockpiled enough drilling permits for western public lands to keep pumping oil for years. That stands to undercut President-elect Joe Biden's plans to block new drilling on public lands to address climate change.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) - Oil pumped from Native American lands in the U.S. increased almost tenfold since 2009 to more than 130 million barrels annually, bringing new wealth to a handful of tribes.

Other tribes left out of the drilling boom have become increasingly outspoken against fossil fuels as climate change’s impacts grow worse.

Drilling on tribal lands is overseen by the federal government and burning that oil produces greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to millions of vehicles. With huge reserves of fossil fuels on tribal lands still untapped, the Biden administration faces competing pressures to help develop them even as it seeks to curb emissions.

