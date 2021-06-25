Boom in Native American oil complicates Biden climate push

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) - Oil pumped from Native American lands in the U.S. increased almost tenfold since 2009 to more than 130 million barrels annually, bringing new wealth to a handful of tribes.

Other tribes left out of the drilling boom have become increasingly outspoken against fossil fuels as climate change’s impacts grow worse.

Drilling on tribal lands is overseen by the federal government and burning that oil produces greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to millions of vehicles. With huge reserves of fossil fuels on tribal lands still untapped, the Biden administration faces competing pressures to help develop them even as it seeks to curb emissions.

