Arrest made in shooting incident in Fargo

Car and suspect have been found
By Mike Morken
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police detectives say they have located the suspect wanted in connection to the shots fired incident in the 300 block of Roberts Street and disturbance at Fort Noks that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24th. The vehicle and suspect were located in the 1200 block of Broadway North after receiving a tip from a member of our community. Detectives arrested Abshir Mohamed Hussein, 30 years old of Pelican Rapids, MN, for Felony Reckless Endangerment.

