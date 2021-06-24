Suspect on the loose after chase in stolen vehicle

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says they are looking for one person, who allegedly stole a vehicle and lead law enforcement on a chase early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Empting says the pursuit was stopped when the driver entered a construction zone on 12th Avenue South between 20th Street and Main Avenue Southeast in Moorhead.

The driver hasn’t been located, but officials say they believe they know who the suspect is. No description of the suspect is available yet.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.