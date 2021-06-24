Advertisement

State of Minnesota will get $10 million for COVID-19 response

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health will have access to $10 million in federal funding for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will reimburse the Department of Health for costs associated with the rapid distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines at six vaccination centers throughout the state. Covered costs include facility support, vaccinators, public outreach efforts, a call center, immunization community coordinators and supplies for staff.

The funds were provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). To learn more, you can visit FEMA’s website by clicking here. You can also learn more about its vaccine support efforts by clicking here.

