Police looking for vehicle in downtown Fargo shooting

Police need help in finding this car.
Police need help in finding this car.
By Mike Morken
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is seeking the your help in identifying this vehicle and it’s occupant(s) in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred this morning, June 24, 2021 in the 300 block of Roberts Street North. The vehicle appears to be a silver or gray sedan with darker colored fenders, possibly hood, and rear bumper. It also appears to have a spare tire for the front passenger side tire, or even both front tires.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or identity of the occupant(s), please call our Investigations Unit at 701.241.1407. You may also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

