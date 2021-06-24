Advertisement

New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in South America gave a newly discovered species of frog a “Whole Lotta Love” by naming it after the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin.

Researchers discovered the amphibian after taking a “Misty Mountain Hop” to the Andes in Ecuador.

They named the new species Pristimantis ledzeppelin, or Led Zeppelin’s rain frog.

It wasn’t because of the “Dazed and Confused” look in its eyes, but because, according to a study published by the researchers, they wanted simply to honor “one of most influential bands throughout the 1970s.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism
Cajun Cafe
Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo
News - Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
I-29 CRASH
Man crashes stolen vehicle on I-29

Latest News

FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, and it’s likely just the start
Lawmakers react to bipartisan infrastructure deal-Rep. Julia Letlow
Lawmakers react to bipartisan infrastructure deal-Rep. Julia Letlow
Andrew Gordon Schlitz
Man with dementia reported missing
Nicholas Balboa, who helped rescue a boy in the Florida building collapse, describes what...
'I saw an arm sticking out': Man describes helping boy stuck in building collapse
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships