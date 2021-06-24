Missing man has been found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say Andrew Schlitz has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL: The police is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who suffers from dementia.

63-year-old Andrew Gordon Schlitz was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jean shorts, and grey shoes in the 2600 block of 52 Ave. South in Fargo.

Police say he is likely unsure of his surroundings. Schlitz is described as 5′8″, 200 pounds, has grey hair, and wears glasses. If you see him, call the police.

