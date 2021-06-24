Advertisement

Local baseball team raises over $1600 for charity drive in a single day

The Fargo AA 10-under baseball teams raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a hot summer Wednesday in Fargo, a local baseball held a charity drive through their lemonade stand, raising over $1600. The Fargo AA 10-under baseball team raised money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities for Red River Valley.

“It’s actually really cool because like it’s really helping out the people that don’t really have that money to stay by their kids.” said Reed Holman.

“I think it’s really cool because some people that like can’t do this and we’re helping them.” said Micah Chase.

The kids spent the day in the heat raising money not for themselves but for those in need. The team had an ambitious goal of around $45, but that was quickly blown out of the water. This led to them moving the goal further and further as the day went on.

“It was really exciting at first I was kind of nervous about changing the goal posts during the game but talked with the parents and they were like, ‘Yeah, raise it, raise it.’ so.” said Brad Kraft.

“I was really surprised I did not think that we would raise that much in that little bit of time.” said Roman Singman.

The team will present the check on July 7 and get a tour of the Ronald McDonald House.

