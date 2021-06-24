Advertisement

No foul play suspected in missing person investigation

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has completed it’s investigation into human remains found earlier this month.

David Rickbeil, age 62, of Ham Lake, Minnesota, is identified as the individual whose remains were found on June 7 by a survey crew in a heavily wooded area of Blind Lake Township in rural Cass County.

On July 13, 2018 Rickbeil’s vehicle was located in the area running and unoccupied. Over several days, a missing person’s investigation was launched and extensive searches were conducted by foot, ATV, drone, air support and with the help of K9s.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the area is very rural, thickly wooded and swampy. After thorough investigation, officials say no foul play is suspected and it’s likely that Rickbeil walked away from his vehicle.

