Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND

Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall(Billy Moran, Sr.)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARSHALL, N.D. – Drive-thru workers at a Taco John’s in Parshall, North Dakota had some four-legged customers pass through on Tuesday.

Billy Moran, Jim Baker and Jim’s daughter Jesse rode their horses — Maverick, Smoke and Geronimo — through the drive-thru.

When reached for comment, the horses said, “neigh.”

No word yet on whether the horses got any Potato Olés.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

