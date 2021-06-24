Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND

PARSHALL, N.D. – Drive-thru workers at a Taco John’s in Parshall, North Dakota had some four-legged customers pass through on Tuesday.

Billy Moran, Jim Baker and Jim’s daughter Jesse rode their horses — Maverick, Smoke and Geronimo — through the drive-thru.

When reached for comment, the horses said, “neigh.”

No word yet on whether the horses got any Potato Olés.

