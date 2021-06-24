Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARSHALL, N.D. – Drive-thru workers at a Taco John’s in Parshall, North Dakota had some four-legged customers pass through on Tuesday.
Billy Moran, Jim Baker and Jim’s daughter Jesse rode their horses — Maverick, Smoke and Geronimo — through the drive-thru.
When reached for comment, the horses said, “neigh.”
No word yet on whether the horses got any Potato Olés.
