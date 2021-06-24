Gooseberry Park filled with the sound of jazz music

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is time to tap our feet to some beautiful music. Gooseberry Park in Moorhead will kick off the Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead Summer Concert Series.

This group has not played a live concert since February 23rd, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will get to enjoy class and contemporary band jazz mixed with funk, rock, and swing. The Incredibles and Shiny Stockings are a few favorites that will be performed. There is nothing like sweet music to turn your long and busy day into a better one.

“There’s nothing quite like a park concert when the music’s going, people are chatting and you can have a little picnic,” said Tim Johnson, President, Music Director, Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead. “It can be real relaxing and a special evening.”

The concert will be at Gooseberry Park starting at 7:00pm. The event is free for everyone. If it rains, the concert will be delayed or completely cancelled.

The full list is as follows:

· July 21, Red River Zoo, 5:30 - 6:30 pm (with members of the Navy Band Great Lakes). Zoo admission ticket required.

· July 22, Gooseberry Park, Mhd, 7:00 pm (with members of the Navy Band Great Lakes).

· July 23, 7:00 pm at the Detroit Lakes Bandshell.

· August 7, 10:00 - 12:30 pm at the Red River Market, Downtown Square.

· August 8, noon - 5:00, Kicks Band Jazz Festival at Island Park featuring Kathie Brekke, Jazz onTap, Russ Peterson’s Funk Commission, Dennis Connelly, Mike Christianson, Brian Lydeen, andthe FM Kicks Band.

· August 12 (Kicks Dixieland Band), 6:30 - 8:30 pm at Jamestown’s, Hanson Art Park.

· August 26, Gooseberry Park, Moorhead, 7:00 pm

