FM Community Welcomes New Residents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of old and new Fargo residents alike joined together Wednesday night for the FM Welcome Party downtown. The party was hosted by the FM Economic Development Corporation with the hope of helping those who are new to the region connect with others and socialize. There was live music, food and games.

Some new residents, like Paul Zondo, say joining together as a community makes all the difference. He adds, “If you are willing to reach out to people, willing to interact- to engage- most of the barriers can be diminished reduced or even removed.”

Events like this one have been hosted since 2013.

