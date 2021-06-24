Advertisement

First case of COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in North Dakota

Coronavirus Delta Variant
Coronavirus Delta Variant(kfyr)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday that the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the state.

This strain was first spotted in India. The case occurred in an adult who wasn’t hospitalized. The Department of Health says this variant is more easily transmitted from person to person.

The Department also says this variant can cause serious disease, especially in those who are not vaccinated. Data shows that Pfizer and Moderna are 88% effective against symptomatic infection and are highly effective in protecting against severe disease and hospitalizations due to illness caused by the delta variant.

To date, surveillance for variants has detected 1078 variants of concern in North Dakota. 97 variants of concern have been identified among people hospitalized and 10 variants among people who have died.

