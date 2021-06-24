Advertisement

House hit in multi-vehicle crash in south Fargo

Crash along 13th Avenue and 10th Street South in Fargo.
Crash along 13th Avenue and 10th Street South in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in south Fargo.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. along 13th Avenue South and 10th Street. You are asked to avoid the area, which is typically busy during the morning commute.

Battalion Chief Jason Ness says three vehicles were involved in the accident. A van and pick-up truck hit a house on the corner of the intersection. Ness says there is severe structure damage to the home and crews will remain on scene to assess the house.

One adult and one child had minor injuries from the crash, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism
Cajun Cafe
Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
I-29 CRASH
Man charged with DUI after crashing stolen car
Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures

Latest News

Human remains identified in Cass County, MN
Valley Today Weather - June 24
Valley Today Weather - June 24
News - Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
News - Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
June 24th, 2021 top morning headlines
Valley Today KVLY - June 24th, 2021