House hit in multi-vehicle crash in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in south Fargo.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. along 13th Avenue South and 10th Street. You are asked to avoid the area, which is typically busy during the morning commute.

Battalion Chief Jason Ness says three vehicles were involved in the accident. A van and pick-up truck hit a house on the corner of the intersection. Ness says there is severe structure damage to the home and crews will remain on scene to assess the house.

One adult and one child had minor injuries from the crash, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.

