Reports of shots fired in downtown Fargo

Police investigated scene of alleged shots fired in downtown Fargo.
Police investigated scene of alleged shots fired in downtown Fargo.(Nick Wilkerson, VNL)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Salvation Army in downtown Fargo.

The call came in around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 24. Scanner traffic indicated that a person got into a car trying to run from the scene, when police used road spikes to stop the vehicle.

Scanner traffic also indicates the suspect took off on foot and got into a second vehicle. Scanner reports say the suspect is now hiding out in an apartment building.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to cover this story.

