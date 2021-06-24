Reports of shots fired in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Salvation Army in downtown Fargo.

The call came in around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 24. Scanner traffic indicated that a person got into a car trying to run from the scene, when police used road spikes to stop the vehicle.

Scanner traffic also indicates the suspect took off on foot and got into a second vehicle. Scanner reports say the suspect is now hiding out in an apartment building.

