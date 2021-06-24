Advertisement

Branch falls on high voltage power line, flames shoot into sky

A fire truck blocks part of a Fargo road as crews dealt with a branch on a high voltage power...
A fire truck blocks part of a Fargo road as crews dealt with a branch on a high voltage power line.(Michael Downs, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire crews dealt with a dangerous situation when a large branch fell on a high voltage power line, sending flames into the sky.

The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 to 7th St. N. between 10th and 11th Aves. N.

Our photojournalist on scene saw the line sparking, and flames erupting from the branch.

Firefighters blocked off part of 7th St. as they worked the scene and called Xcel Energy to make repairs.

As of this writing, all power has been restored.

