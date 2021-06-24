Branch falls on high voltage power line, flames shoot into sky

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire crews dealt with a dangerous situation when a large branch fell on a high voltage power line, sending flames into the sky.

The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 to 7th St. N. between 10th and 11th Aves. N.

Our photojournalist on scene saw the line sparking, and flames erupting from the branch.

Firefighters blocked off part of 7th St. as they worked the scene and called Xcel Energy to make repairs.

As of this writing, all power has been restored.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.