Biden announces plan to crack down on gun violence, Fargo resident responds

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Biden announced today a strategy to crack down on gun violence in the US.

His agenda includes supporting local law enforcement with federal resources, stemming the flow of firearms used to commit crimes by making it easier to revoke the licenses of gun dealers who violate federal law, and helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully re-enter communities.

Most of the plan relies on money already set aside by Congress in the COVID-19 relief bill with $350 million allocated to state governments.

one VNL viewer says this strategy is an example of the President being unsure.

“All we have to do is enforce the laws we already have. I think this is a bit of a red herring,” said Brad Leeser. “We have a constitutional right to have guns. The constitution has been very clear on that and the Supreme Court has been very clear.

During the first quarter of 202, U.S. homicides have increased by nearly 25% from the same period in 2020 and up by 49% that same time frame during 2019.

