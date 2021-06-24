The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For 20 years Gary Gilbertson and his wife Mary served what some say is the best breakfast in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“Our biggest thing around here is breakfast, breakfast, breakfast,” said Gilbertson

The Cajun Café started in downtown Fargo in 2002 before moving to its current location off of University and 25th Ave South, and despite the pandemic Gilbertson said business was booming.

“We were as busy as ever...we were lining them out the door all day long.” said Gilbertson

One problem many restaurants are dealing with right now is a lack of employees.

“Another nice lady came in and wanted to apply for the job,” said Gilbertson on when he knew it was time to close the restaurant, “We found that disappointed because we wanted to be done. I guess it went far enough and we decided this was the time.”

Gilbertson and his wife made the decision to close the restaurant after Father’s day and he said his employees were sad, but understood their reasoning.

“The servers were crying. They were very sad…” said Gilbertson, “They kind of understood they see what I go through daily. It’s a lot of work when you have people lined out of the door for hours on end, and I think they kind of knew things were coming.”

He said the publics reaction to the closure was completely unexpected.

“I thought we were telling a few people, and just hundreds of people and thousands of views is just amazing,” said Gilbertson, “They really lined up just to say everything good.”

Although he is sad to say goodbye to the café, “Well, it’s actually exciting. It hurts a little bit giving up a good job where you’re making money,” said Gilbertson, " It’s exciting to have some days off and wonder what to do with them.”

He said all of the support he and his wife have received is overwhelming and very appreciated. Gilbertson said he looks forward to working with different restaurants throughout the F-M area in the future.”

