Wildlife Management Program up for review

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Safety concerns and questions over effectiveness have prompted a review of Fargo’s Wildlife Management Program.

The program has been in place since 2006, and according to Fargo Police, 45 residents are selected each year to bow hunt 2 female deer in designated regions throughout the city in an effort to control the population.

Fargo Police Lieutenant Chris Helmick gave a short presentation at a public hearing on June 22 with concerns the police department has with the program.

He said Fargo’s growing population adds safety concerns with many of the designated hunting regions in close proximity to walking and biking trails. He added there have been no serious incidents since the program began 15 years ago, but the police don’t want to wait until something bad happens to take action.

Lieutenant Helmick asked the public for suggestions on if they program continues, who could manage the program to take the investigative case load off of the police department.

At the public hearing on June 22, 11 community members spoke and 10 of them were in favor of keeping the program and suggested improvements.

Many of them said they mostly hear positive feedback from community members who want to keep the deer population properly managed.

“The most surprising thing is the public I have talked to outside of the stand have been overwhelmingly in support of it.” said Brent Mitchell, a member of the program, “I’ve been asked ‘can we take more than two?’”

One member of the program said she relies on the deer meat to feed her family and hopes the program stays in place.

Another member of the program suggested the Fargo Parks District becomes the managers of the program to take the burden off of the police department.

The one man who spoke against keeping the Wildlife Management Program said bow hunting is an inhumane way to kill deer.

Lieutenant Helmick said the feedback received from the community members on June 22 will be presented at the next City Commission meeting on June 28.

