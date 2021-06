WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle is considered a total loss after it went up in flames.

It happened after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at 9th St. and 32nd Avenue. No one was hurt and buildings nearby weren’t damaged.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire with the assistance of an Arson K9.

