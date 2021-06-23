The recording breaking temperatures could lead to an increased risk of West Nile Virus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mosquito counts are down across the Red River Valley, but officials with Cass County Vector Control said the early June heatwave and dry conditions could elevate the risk of West Nile Virus.

“There is some relationship between below-average rainfall and increased West Nile Virus circulating in the communities,” said Cass County Vector Control Director, Ben Prather, “once those conditions started popping up, those temperatures and the rainfall profiles started indicating that we might start seeing some challenges ahead. That’s when we started sampling”

With the small amounts of rainfall the Red River Valley has seen in the past few weeks, mosquitoes are gathering where ever there’s standing water.

“As things dry up like this, it forces birds and mosquitoes to go to the limited watering areas. That’s where you tend to see more of West Nile transferring between bird populations,” said Lab Supervisor, Jared Lamirante.

According to Prather, the warmer the ambient temperature is outside, the faster mosquitoes reproduce.

Cass County Vector Control is testing mosquito samples every day and screening for any indication of West Nile Virus, but so far Prather said it’s been a quiet start to the season.

“We’re not alarmed at this stage, but we are seeing some of those climatic indicators that could potentially be problematic as we move ahead into July,” said Prather.

He said not to be concerned just yet, and the best way to decrease the likelihood of mosquito breeding grounds is to clear any standing water like birth baths, kiddie pools, wheelbarrows, or even buckets every 10 days.

“That’s something that we’re just going to have to wait and see and let the data and science tell us what kind of risks we have moving ahead,” said Prather.

So far this season Cass County Vector Control has tested 13 pools of mosquitoes and all were negative for West Nile Virus. Prather said there are no current plans for evening adult mosquito spraying.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.