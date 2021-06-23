Advertisement

Quick-thinking neighbor stops fire from spreading to home

Fire causes significant damage to the siding
Fire causes significant damage to the siding(Valley News Live)
By Andrea Larson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Quick thinking by a neighbor stopped a fire from destroying a home in South Fargo.

Fire crews arrived at 420 11th Avenue South just before 6pm Tuesday evening.

They found a large pile of debris burning behind the house. A neighbor was using a garden hose to prevent the fire from spreading to the home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and confirmed the fire had not extended into the structure.

The exterior of the home suffered considerable damage due to radiant heat. The siding on the backside of the home had melted and multiple windows were broken.

Authorities say nobody is living at the home at this time. However, contractors are working there.

The fire is considered to be accidental. An initial damage estimate is not yet available.

The Fargo Fire Department would like to remind everyone to call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of a fire and to exit buildings immediately once fire alarms sound. Summer break is a great time for kids to practice exit drills in the home ensuring all individuals have two ways out.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Allery
High-risk sex offender captured in Fargo
Budgie update
One of 80 released parakeets found safe, four others deceased
Free Milk
Botched Delivery Leads to Free Milk
Nathan Nelson mugshot
Man arrested after stealing over 60 golf carts in several states, including ND
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Downtown Fargo Mural
News - Downtown Fargo Mural
Homeless Man Gives Back
A man once down on his luck gives back to New Life Center
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
Child transported to Fargo hospital; possibly run over by a vehicle.
Downtown Medora, ND
The Medora downtown experience