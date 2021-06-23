Quick-thinking neighbor stops fire from spreading to home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Quick thinking by a neighbor stopped a fire from destroying a home in South Fargo.

Fire crews arrived at 420 11th Avenue South just before 6pm Tuesday evening.

They found a large pile of debris burning behind the house. A neighbor was using a garden hose to prevent the fire from spreading to the home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and confirmed the fire had not extended into the structure.

The exterior of the home suffered considerable damage due to radiant heat. The siding on the backside of the home had melted and multiple windows were broken.

Authorities say nobody is living at the home at this time. However, contractors are working there.

The fire is considered to be accidental. An initial damage estimate is not yet available.

The Fargo Fire Department would like to remind everyone to call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of a fire and to exit buildings immediately once fire alarms sound. Summer break is a great time for kids to practice exit drills in the home ensuring all individuals have two ways out.

An out of control #fire broke out in the Hawthorne neighborhood of #Fargo. An observant commuter noticed smoke and called it in while a neighbor fended off the flames until help arrived. @FargoFireDept response time was ridiculously fast! @KwallevandWDAY @WDAYnews @ValleyNewsLive pic.twitter.com/WZg17BNUoI — Jason Bednar (@JasonBednar1) June 23, 2021

