Public meeting for north Sheyenne Street corridor project

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo will hold a public update meeting to discuss updates for the north Sheyenne Street urban corridor reconstruction project.

During the meeting, the City of West Fargo’s staff will discuss the completion of phase one and impacts to the surrounding areas for work in phase two. The project aims to replace aging infrastructure in the area that the Core Area Infrastructure Master Plan study identified in the fall of 2019. This includes improvements to water mains, sanitary sewer and storm sewer throughout the corridor that either is approaching the end of its service life or is undersized.

The utility replacement work was not initially part of this project, but the CAIMP study results made it apparent that these utility replacements were necessary. Under the original plans for this project, it will also add streetscaping to strengthen the area’s destination appeal and improve walkability and safety. This portion will receive $2.37 million in funds through a grant from the North Dakota Department of Transportation to include new concrete, curb and gutter, diagonal and parallel parking, curb bulb outs, planters, furniture and focus areas for future amenities like public art.

The current anticipated total project cost is $10.45 million, including construction costs, land acquisitions, utility relocations, engineering, consulting services and administrative fees for legal and financial services. To cover these costs, the City will utilize a funding plan that includes $1,834,000 in capital improvement sales tax, $1,200,000 in economic development sales tax, $2,216,000 in water and sewer utility fee revenues, $2,377,446 in a NDDOT Urban Grant, $1 million in Prairie Dog Funds and $1,822,554 in special assessments.

The meeting will go on Wednesday, June 23rd, starting at 5:15pm at the West Fargo City Hall Commission Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.