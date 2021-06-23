Advertisement

Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Secretary of State has approved a group to collect signatures that could lead to a recall election of Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D.

According to the petition request, the group accuses the governor of “contempt of the voters and negligence in/of the office.”

The petition must collect nearly 90,000 signatures over the next year in order to trigger the recall.

The primary sponsor of the petition is Michael Coachman, who challenged Burgum for the Republican nomination for governor in 2020, but lost.

“The results of last year’s primary and general elections speak for themselves,” said Mike Nowatzki, Governors Office communications director.

The governor’s office has been contacted, but has yet to respond.

