A man once down on his luck gives back to New Life Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man once down on his luck gave back in a big way.

Norman Hayes moved to Fargo recently with the intent of helping a friend and starting a new life, but the unthinkable happened the moment he arrived.

“I got a hotel room at one of the hotels on the southside. The room ended up getting broken into. I got my tablet taken, my phones taken, and my clothes taken,” said Hayes.

In his time of need, the New Life center took Norman in helping him get back on his feet.

“These people have been so helpful and enlightening. It made me do one of two things. It made me want to go back to college. I’m going back to get my bachelor’s and it made me want to stay in Fargo.

To return the favor, Norman gave back by treating everyone at the center with dinner.

Leadership at the New Life Center says it’s fulfilling knowing their efforts are going a long way and that those who have been through the program are willing to give back.

“When you develop that sense of gratitude, it really changes your life,” said Deb Watne, the development director at the New Life Center. “I think being here at New Life Center has really fostered that sense of hope and that I can have dreams and they can be fulfilled.”

Now that Norman is on the right path, he hopes those in the shelter seeing him give back, will give them a sense of purpose.

“I’ve been there. I’ve done that. At the end of the day, don’t give up there’s always a silver lining.”

