Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live anchor, Andrea Larson, has decided to say goodbye to broadcast journalism and leave KVLY. Viewers have invited Andrea into their homes for years across North Dakota and Minnesota and in recent years she has been the face of Valley News Live at 5, 6 and 10pm.

“COVID-19 changed perspectives for a lot of people, including me. My family needs me in the evenings. I’m leaving to spend time with them, and to pursue opportunities in public relations and communications. No other job will be the same, but they no doubt will get me home before 11pm each night.”

“I have never taken for granted the responsibility and privilege I’ve had to work with some of the most talented photojournalists, anchors, reporters and producers through the years. I will always be grateful to my current General Manager Ike Walker and News Director Renee Nygren, and also former news directors. They all gave me opportunities and helped me to excel. I am so appreciative of their support,” said Larson on her departure.

News Director Renee Nygren weighed-in on Andrea’s departure, “I am very sad to see Andrea go and will greatly miss having her here at Valley News Live. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work so closely with Andrea over the years. Her kindness and mentorship will be missed.”

Vice President and General Manager Ike Walker originally hired Andrea to launch North Dakota Today. Walker said he is sorry to see Larson go but is grateful for her work at VNL. “Andrea’s work ethic and extreme dedication to Valley News Live will be sorely missed. Words cannot begin to express my gratefulness for the time she has spent here. She leaves extremely big shoes to fill but the search is underway for her replacement which we hope to announce in the coming weeks.”

In her nearly 25 years in the broadcast news business, Andrea has covered stories from Cuba, Guatemala and an aircraft carrier in the Atlantic. She has reported on politics, high-profile court cases, numerous governors and natural disasters. Andrea made stops at television stations in Bismarck and Minot before making her way to Fargo. Andrea’s final newscast will air on Friday night June 25th at 10pm on both KVLY and KXJB.

