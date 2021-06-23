Advertisement

Hungry elephant breaks through kitchen wall in Thailand

The elephant was rummaging through her kitchen with its trunk, probably looking for food.
The elephant was rummaging through her kitchen with its trunk, probably looking for food.(Source: Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Chalk this up to the dangers of living near a national park in Thailand.

A live Asian elephant poked its head through a home’s wall.

A woman awoke early Saturday morning to find that scene after being awoken by crashing and banging.

The elephant was rummaging through her kitchen with its trunk, probably looking for food.

It shouldn’t have come as that much of a shock, though.

After all, the hole in her wall was already there from where an elephant broke it the previous month.

Wildlife officials said they are seeing more encounters like this as human developments encroach on natural habitats, which are shrinking.

This elephant is known to them and named Boonchuay.

Puengprasoppon said she didn’t have any food in her kitchen but did have some salt stored there, so she believes maybe that’s what he was smelling and looking for.

