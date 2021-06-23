Advertisement

Grand Forks Residents Vote Against School Referendum

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters in Grand Forks shot down a proposal to build a new mega-school on the north end of the city.

A number of issues deterred voters in Tuesday’s special election, from higher taxes to not wanting their neighborhood schools to close.

Among other things, a ‘yes’ vote would have turned the space adjacent to Valley Middle School into a 243-thousand-square-foot school, capable of housing 1000 students in kindergarten through 8th grade. It would have consolidated Valley Middle School and three elementary schools – West -- which has already closed-- along with Wilder and Winship.

