Advertisement

Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows

Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
Leslie Allery
High-risk sex offender captured in Fargo
Garage Break-in
Garage break-in has one woman speaking out after possessions were stolen
Police say Robert Needham, Jr. shot a gun at someone after demanding money.
UPDATE: Suspect accused of shooting at someone arrested

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13,...
Harrison Ford injures shoulder on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set
The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have...
Supreme Court limits when police can enter home without warrant
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers