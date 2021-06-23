Advertisement

Crash occurs on 1-29 S near Main Avenue Exit

I-29 CRASH
I-29 CRASH(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash on I-29 South near the Main Avenue exit shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

A sedan could be seen on the side of the road severely damaged.

Police cars were also controlling traffic on both sides of the I-29.

Valley News Live has reached out to Fargo Fire and Police Departments for more information.

Stick with Valley News Live as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Allery
High-risk sex offender captured in Fargo
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
Budgie update
One of 80 released parakeets found safe, four others deceased
Free Milk
Botched Delivery Leads to Free Milk

Latest News

Cajun Cafe
Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo
"Vote No"
Grand Forks Residents Vote Against School Referendum
News - Man gives back to New Life center after being taken in
News - Man gives back to New Life center after being taken in
10:00PM Weather June 22
10:00PM Weather June 22