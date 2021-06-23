Crash occurs on 1-29 S near Main Avenue Exit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash on I-29 South near the Main Avenue exit shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

A sedan could be seen on the side of the road severely damaged.

Police cars were also controlling traffic on both sides of the I-29.

Valley News Live has reached out to Fargo Fire and Police Departments for more information.

