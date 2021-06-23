Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
Leslie Allery
High-risk sex offender captured in Fargo
Garage Break-in
Garage break-in has one woman speaking out after possessions were stolen
Police say Robert Needham, Jr. shot a gun at someone after demanding money.
Armed & dangerous: Bemidji Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

A customer's very generous tip dazzled the restaurant staff at a New Hampshire bar and grill.
$16,000 tip wows restaurant staff in N.H.
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the...
Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another
A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: 6-year-old wounded by stray bullet in Texas home’s garage; cries heard on video