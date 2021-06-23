Advertisement

Child transported to Fargo hospital; possibly run over by a vehicle.

ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
By Andrea Larson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say a child was transported to a Fargo hospital with unknown injuries after possibly being run over by a vehicle on private property.

Traill County Sheriff’s Office sent Valley News Live information regarding the incident, which happened just before 4pm on Tuesday. According to the statement, deputies and the Hillsboro Ambulance responded to a rural Blanchard, ND address for a report of a four year old child who may have been run over.

The vehicle involved was pulling a trailer and it appears that the child was hit by the trailer. At this point, it is not known if the trailer ran over the child.

Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more about this incident.

