Advertisement

Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo

Cajun Cafe
Cajun Cafe(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another restaurant in Fargo is closing its doors.

The owners of Cajun Cafe, Mary and Gary Gilbertson, posted on Facebook Tuesday night: “After 20 years, we have decided to close the restaurant. We are thankful and blessed to have served and met so many wonderful people. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Twist in downtown Fargo also announced Tuesday they’re closing up shop. You can read that story here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Allery
High-risk sex offender captured in Fargo
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
Budgie update
One of 80 released parakeets found safe, four others deceased
Free Milk
Botched Delivery Leads to Free Milk

Latest News

"Vote No"
Grand Forks Residents Vote Against School Referendum
I-29 CRASH
Crash occurs on 1-29 S near Main Avenue Exit
News - Man gives back to New Life center after being taken in
News - Man gives back to New Life center after being taken in
10:00PM Weather June 22
10:00PM Weather June 22