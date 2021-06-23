Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another restaurant in Fargo is closing its doors.

The owners of Cajun Cafe, Mary and Gary Gilbertson, posted on Facebook Tuesday night: “After 20 years, we have decided to close the restaurant. We are thankful and blessed to have served and met so many wonderful people. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Twist in downtown Fargo also announced Tuesday they’re closing up shop. You can read that story here.

